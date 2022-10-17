A More Dangerous XI Jinping? | Will the Chinese Communist Party Congress Lead China on WarPath Against Taiwan?

Watch the Original October 15th 2022 WION Presentation Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHjjO2k4Djk

https://www.theepochtimes.com/ccp-congress-outcome-may-lead-china-on-warpath-against-taiwan-analysts_4784341.html

Deemed to potentially be the next Chairman Mao, Xi’s placement has left several questions in the wake of the congress. This includes a recent report by The Epoch Times that indicates a possible war with Taiwan, as well as more progress towards the regime’s actions against the United States.

Why Are ALL Central Banks Around the World Hoarding Gold NOW? “Over the Last 3 Years They’ve Printed More Currency Than the Entire History of the United States Before It.”

BRICS Nations Discussing Introduction Of Single Currency To Ease Trade, Says Russian Envoy - READ - https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/brics-nations-discussing-introduction-of-single-currency-to-ease-trade-says-russian-envoy-articleshow.html

China Has Urged The West To Read The New 14th BRICS Summit Declaration Carefully. This Is What It Says - READ - https://www.silkroadbriefing.com/news/2022/06/28/china-has-urged-the-west-to-read-the-new-14th-brics-summit-declaration-carefully-this-is-what-it-says/

Who Are the BRICS Nations?

Brazil

Russia

India

China

Africa

BRICS has 41% of the Earth's Population.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Nigeria, Venezuela, Algeria, Turkey and Argentina are seeking to join BRICS.

Why is Putin seeking to Cement Ties With Iran, Turkey in Rare Trip Abroad? https://www.wsj.com/articles/putin-seeks-to-cement-ties-with-iran-turkey-in-rare-trip-abroad-11658055769

Ezekiel Chapter 38: 1-6

GOG = Prince, Ruler or The Head

Magog = Modern Russian

“38 And the word of the Lord came unto me, saying, 2 Son of man, set thy face against Gog, the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal, and prophesy against him, 3 And say, Thus saith the Lord God; Behold, I am against thee, O Gog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal: 4 And I will turn thee back, and put hooks into thy jaws, and I will bring thee forth, and all thine army, horses and horsemen, all of them clothed with all sorts of armor, even a great company with bucklers and shields, all of them handling swords: 5 Persia, Ethiopia, and Libya with them; all of them with shield and helmet: 6 Gomer, and all his bands; the house of Togarmah of the north quarters, and all his bands: and many people with thee.” Ezekiel Chapter 38: 1-6