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The Great Awakening Worldwide - November 2020 - HUGE compilation Protests & Freedom Rallies MIRROR
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120 views • December 09, 2020
Text from original at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7JgVXFY_Vo by BananaMedia Q, 28 Nov 2020:
Many Countries still have lockdowns going on. We, the people, don't comply anymore. More and more protests and freedom rallies take place around the world. In this video you can watch some of the protests going on in Germany, Italy, Denmark, Slovakia, France, Spain, Canada, USA, Brazil and many more, Share this with your family, friends and social media. The world needs to wake up even more!
Many Countries still have lockdowns going on. We, the people, don't comply anymore. More and more protests and freedom rallies take place around the world. In this video you can watch some of the protests going on in Germany, Italy, Denmark, Slovakia, France, Spain, Canada, USA, Brazil and many more, Share this with your family, friends and social media. The world needs to wake up even more!
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