⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1300, Oct 19, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (19 October 2022)

Part 1 (read Part 2)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

In the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces have continued launching attacks by high-precision long-range air- and sea-based armament at the military control and energy systems of Ukraine. All the assigned targets have been neutralised.

The Russian troops delivered a fire strike against units of 14th & 92nd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and foreign mercenaries close to the settlements of Petropavlovka, Peschanoye, and Berestovoye in Kharkov region.

More than 40 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, and three pickups were eliminated.

At Krasny Liman direction, the Russian troops successfully impeded the enemy’s efforts to cross the Zherebets River at night close to the settlements of Stelmakhovka, Rozovka, and Raygorodka (Lugansk People’s Republic).

The Russian troops eliminated more than 30 Ukrainian personnel, three armored fighting vehicles, and two cars.

At Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, the Russian Aerospace Forces conducted missile strikes to engage units of 60th Infantry Brigade and 35th Marine Infantry Brigade of the AFU, as well as units of Foreign Legion close to the city of Nikolayev and the settlements of Novovoskresenskoye, Bezymennoye, and Trifonovka (Kherson region).

In 24 hours, over 120 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, 8 armoured fighting vehicles, and 12 cars have been neutralised.

Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have engaged 7 command posts near the settlements of Metallovka, Dvurechnaya in Kharkov region, Ilyichovka, Toretsk, Yakovlevka, Podgornoye (Donetsk People’s Republic), Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region), as well as 64 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 156 concentration areas.

3 munition depots have been eliminated close to the settlements of Chervona Dolyna in Kharkov region, Novogrigorovka (Zaporozhye region), and Bereznegovatoye (Nikolayev region).

2 launching ramps of S-300 Ukrainian air defence system have been destroyed near Kupyansk (Kharkov region) and Novoyelizavetovka (Odessa region).

Within the counterbattery warfare, 2 AFU artillery batteries have been neutralised near Glushovka (Kharkov region), as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS platoon near Drobyshevo (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian air defence facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Trifonovka (Kherson region).

Moreover, 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to the settlements of Chaikino, Sukhanovo, and Kucherskoye (Kherson region), Novoselovka Staromayorskoye, Lugansk of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Popasnaya (Lugansk People’s Republic).

11 HIMARS and Olkha MLRS rounds were intercepted, as well as 8 HARM high-speed anti-radiation missiles close to the settlement of Kakhovka (Kherson region).

In total, 324 airplanes and 161 helicopters, 2,278 unmanned aerial vehicles, 383 anti-aircraft missile systems, 5,891 tanks and other armored fights vehicles, 873 combat vehicles equipped with multiple rocket-launching systems, 3,489 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,652 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

Part 2

The Kiev regime continues its provocations aimed at creating a possible technological disaster at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

Today, around 4.00 am, the enemy, with forces of up to two companies, made another attempt to land troops on the left bank of the Kakhovka Reservoir and seize the territory of the nuclear power plant.

For the landing, the enemy involved 37 motor boats and cutters (12 heavy and 25 light types) with AFU servicemen.

The Russian troops took active actions when guarding the outer perimeter of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant to neutralise the enemy’s landing troops.

The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to more than 90 Ukrainian personnel and 14 motor boats. The rest of landing group were scattered by artillery fire in the water area of the Kakhovka Reservoir.

In addition, in 24 hours, the AFU artillery fired 13 shells at the northern outskirts of Energodar and the territory adjacent to the nuclear power plant.

The strikes were carried out from the area close to Marganets, Dnepropetrovsk region, controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The hostile firepower has been neutralised by Russian artillery’s counter-attack.

There are no casualties and destruction at the station. The radiation environment remains normal.