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We See You A Poem by Mark Attwood - #SaveOurChildren
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92 views • January 29, 2021
Uploaded by LivingLawSociety.org
This video was uploaded for an article posted to BIN
"We See You" A Poem by Mark Attwood - #SaveOurChildren
14,488 views•Premiered Sep 12, 2020
The Mark Attwood Show Adventures in a Meat Suit
20.8K subscribers
To all the paedophiles, child traffickers, Satanists, elites, cabalists, illuminati, secret society members, complicit media whores…your time is coming to an end.
We See You.
To all the light warriors, please make sure this message is seen far and wide by sharing it on every channel (below). Download it if you need to.
This is a poem that was given to me. It’s not about me.
It’s about the 22,000 children that go missing every day on Earth.
It’s about the billion souls that have been stolen since 1945.
It’s about us.
It’s about us showing them we do not fear them.
It’s about showing that we have had enough.
YouTube: https://youtube.com/watch?v=xLTnMU_yKyg
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarkAttwood/statu...
"We See You" A Poem by Mark Attwood
#SaveOurChildren
#FreedomForTheChildrenUK
#SaveOurChildren
*************
Get on my email list here to avoid YT censorship: https://aw445cd.aweb.page/p/b85d1af0-...
************
Support me here if you think I'm worth it (any amount gratefully received - this channel is not monetised):
https://www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=C4...
https://www.patreon.com/markattwood
**********
Please do take a look at my POEMS and share them far and wide. They all have a positive message for humanity. Thank you!
Here’s the Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Catch up with all my interviews here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
********
Earthing sheets! Essential for great health: http://bit.ly/MarksEarthingSheets
**********
EMF Protection? https://bit.ly/MarksEMFProtect
Heavy METALS in your body are a MASSIVE problem for all of us. Pure Body Zeolite is AMAZING for removing these!
Detox and heal yourself with Pure Body Zeolite, CBD Oil and Pure Greens - I take these EVERY day and the Zeolite is something I spray into my kids mouths every day too.
It’s really very, very good stuff. The link to learn more and to buy some is here: https://markattwood.thegoodinside.com/
***********
CRYPTO:
I am not a financial adviser in any way, but I am telling all my friends to take a punt on XRP right now.
Why?
Because it very much looks like this crypto is going to be used as the conduit for the new financial system that's coming...and coinbase makes it as easy as buying something off amazon to get some.
Go here to buy some: https://www.coinbase.com/join/attwoo_eg
- do NOT buy more than you can afford to lose
- when the value shoots up, sell to get your original stake back as soon as you can
- don't keep it too long because it looks like trading may be locked out once the system is fully in place
- Download your own wallet from https://exodus.io and transfer your crypto into that (it's truly yours then)
This is friendly advice, not financial advice. If you lose, do not blame me. If you win big, buy me a beer when this shit is over :-)
Don’t understand Crypto? Watch me explain it to my Mum here – if she can understand it, you can: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G60B9...
**********
For those asking about where to buy SILVER and GOLD see below:
FREE 1oz SILVER COIN OFFER UK + IRELAND
FREE 1oz SILVER COIN WITH YOUR FIRST £250/€300
ORDER @ Bullion by Post USE FREE COIN CODE: GMFZ XYOY 👈👈👈🚨
https://bit.ly/34UcbpN 👈👈👈🚨 USE THIS LINK UK
https://bit.ly/30NlCG6 👈👈👈🚨 USE THIS LINK IRELAND
**********
This video was uploaded for an article posted to BIN
"We See You" A Poem by Mark Attwood - #SaveOurChildren
14,488 views•Premiered Sep 12, 2020
The Mark Attwood Show Adventures in a Meat Suit
20.8K subscribers
To all the paedophiles, child traffickers, Satanists, elites, cabalists, illuminati, secret society members, complicit media whores…your time is coming to an end.
We See You.
To all the light warriors, please make sure this message is seen far and wide by sharing it on every channel (below). Download it if you need to.
This is a poem that was given to me. It’s not about me.
It’s about the 22,000 children that go missing every day on Earth.
It’s about the billion souls that have been stolen since 1945.
It’s about us.
It’s about us showing them we do not fear them.
It’s about showing that we have had enough.
YouTube: https://youtube.com/watch?v=xLTnMU_yKyg
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarkAttwood/statu...
"We See You" A Poem by Mark Attwood
#SaveOurChildren
#FreedomForTheChildrenUK
#SaveOurChildren
*************
Get on my email list here to avoid YT censorship: https://aw445cd.aweb.page/p/b85d1af0-...
************
Support me here if you think I'm worth it (any amount gratefully received - this channel is not monetised):
https://www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=C4...
https://www.patreon.com/markattwood
**********
Please do take a look at my POEMS and share them far and wide. They all have a positive message for humanity. Thank you!
Here’s the Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Catch up with all my interviews here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
********
Earthing sheets! Essential for great health: http://bit.ly/MarksEarthingSheets
**********
EMF Protection? https://bit.ly/MarksEMFProtect
Heavy METALS in your body are a MASSIVE problem for all of us. Pure Body Zeolite is AMAZING for removing these!
Detox and heal yourself with Pure Body Zeolite, CBD Oil and Pure Greens - I take these EVERY day and the Zeolite is something I spray into my kids mouths every day too.
It’s really very, very good stuff. The link to learn more and to buy some is here: https://markattwood.thegoodinside.com/
***********
CRYPTO:
I am not a financial adviser in any way, but I am telling all my friends to take a punt on XRP right now.
Why?
Because it very much looks like this crypto is going to be used as the conduit for the new financial system that's coming...and coinbase makes it as easy as buying something off amazon to get some.
Go here to buy some: https://www.coinbase.com/join/attwoo_eg
- do NOT buy more than you can afford to lose
- when the value shoots up, sell to get your original stake back as soon as you can
- don't keep it too long because it looks like trading may be locked out once the system is fully in place
- Download your own wallet from https://exodus.io and transfer your crypto into that (it's truly yours then)
This is friendly advice, not financial advice. If you lose, do not blame me. If you win big, buy me a beer when this shit is over :-)
Don’t understand Crypto? Watch me explain it to my Mum here – if she can understand it, you can: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G60B9...
**********
For those asking about where to buy SILVER and GOLD see below:
FREE 1oz SILVER COIN OFFER UK + IRELAND
FREE 1oz SILVER COIN WITH YOUR FIRST £250/€300
ORDER @ Bullion by Post USE FREE COIN CODE: GMFZ XYOY 👈👈👈🚨
https://bit.ly/34UcbpN 👈👈👈🚨 USE THIS LINK UK
https://bit.ly/30NlCG6 👈👈👈🚨 USE THIS LINK IRELAND
**********
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