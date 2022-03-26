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Patient Escaped Hospital Murder: Mercy Doctors Denied Treatment, Confiscated Ivermectin
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51 views • March 26, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Covid protocols and complicit nurses are colluding to kill patients for a payout; and those who make it out alive are fighting back. Attorney Matthew Nolan joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to expose how he nearly died at the hands of the Scott Quiner Mercy Hospital. Nolan detailed his case of medical abuse as he lost 25 pounds, had ivermectin stolen from him, and his personal possessions searched despite his refusal. Now, he’s suing the hospital in hopes to shut down the killing field.
Visit Matthew Nolan’s Give Send Go to support his fight against Mercy Hospital: givesendgo.com/nomercy.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyhgeq-patient-escaped-hospital-murder-mercy-doctors-denied-treatment-confiscated-.html
Covid protocols and complicit nurses are colluding to kill patients for a payout; and those who make it out alive are fighting back. Attorney Matthew Nolan joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to expose how he nearly died at the hands of the Scott Quiner Mercy Hospital. Nolan detailed his case of medical abuse as he lost 25 pounds, had ivermectin stolen from him, and his personal possessions searched despite his refusal. Now, he’s suing the hospital in hopes to shut down the killing field.
Visit Matthew Nolan’s Give Send Go to support his fight against Mercy Hospital: givesendgo.com/nomercy.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyhgeq-patient-escaped-hospital-murder-mercy-doctors-denied-treatment-confiscated-.html
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