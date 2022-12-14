MORE FALSE FLAGS ON ENERGY GRID! - Oil Pipeline Targeted? - Power Substation SABOTAGED!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the regular false flag attacks on both the energy grid and the supply chain as yet ANOTHER oil pipeline bursts, this time it's the biggest Keystone Pipeline burst in history!

This breach happens within a week of a North Carolina substation getting targeted and sabotaged as well. Not to mention the countless factory fires we've seen in the past year and the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline (clearly by the US government) which has cut Europe off from much of its energy.

It cannot be denied at this point that the governments of the world are colluding to force us into an energy, supply chain and economic catastrophe in order to further control us. That is after all the modus operandi of the Great Reset. Klaus Schwab does indeed admit that China is the role model and as we walk into technocracy one foot after the other, it's obvious that these crises are the perfect invitation for this tyranny.





