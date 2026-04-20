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REPUBLIC OF ALBERTA
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Alberta separatists say they've already collected enough signatures for referendum


Group says it has collected more than the approximate 178,000 required signatures


Two Alberta separatists say their group has collected enough signatures from citizens to trigger a referendum on the province separating from Canada.


Mitch Sylvestre said the group, named Stay Free Alberta, has collected more than the approximate 178,000 required signatures. He also said volunteers who have been keeping tally as the signatures come in are expecting that number to grow.


"We [have] more than the buffer that's required if [Elections Alberta] refuse signatures as well," Sylvestre said in a phone interview Tuesday.


https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/alberta-separatists-referendum-signatures-9.7149138



Alberta Separation Referendum Halted by Court: What the First Nations Treaty Challenge Means for You


A judge has paused the verification of Alberta's independence petition signatures after First Nations argued it violates treaty rights. Here's what this means for Albertans, Indigenous communities, and the future of the referendum.


What This Means for You


An Alberta court has thrown a significant obstacle into the path of what would have been Canada's first provincial independence referendum. On April 10, 2026, Court of King's Bench Justice Shaina Leonard granted a temporary stay that prevents Elections Alberta from certifying the signatures collected by the Stay Free Alberta separatist group — even though canvassers claim they have already surpassed the roughly 178,000 names required to trigger a vote.


https://refdesk.ca/blog/alberta-separation-referendum-court-stay-first-nations-treaty-rights-april-2026



Alberta’s Path to Sovereignty — Evaluating Four Key Options


The conversation around Alberta’s sovereignty has intensified in recent years, with debates focusing on three primary pathways: leveraging U.S. statehood discussions, redefining Alberta’s role within Canada as a Constitutional Republic, or pursuing outright independence. Each option carries distinct advantages and challenges, reflecting Alberta’s growing frustration with federal policies and desire for self-determination. Below, we analyze these pathways and propose the most viable solution for Alberta’s future.


https://albertaprosperityproject.com/alberta-prosperity-project-articles/recap-sovereignty-4ways/



Alberta Prosperity Project releases fiscal plan, predicts surplus in billions within 1 year of separation


Experts say draft plan for Alberta independence lacks clarity, could be overestimation


https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/alberta-prosperity-project-draft-fiscal-plan-1.7576765

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