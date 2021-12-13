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Vaccine reducing "Serious illness" means Hospitalization means 1% hospitalized
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63 views • December 13, 2021
“Vaccine reduces Serious illness and hospitalization and death”. Wait until they find out that serious illness means hospitalization and that people are hospitalized with covid 1% of the time. And what is the death rate? Depending on age group. Mine? 0.27%
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