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Dr. Pierre Kory "I CAN'T KEEP DOING THIS": Doctor pleads for review of data during COVID-19 Senate hearing
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121 views • December 16, 2020
Pierre Kory, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine at St. Luke's Aurora Medical Center, delivers passionate testimony during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on "Early Outpatient Treatment: An Essential Part of a COVID-19 Solution, Part II."
Watch more: Dr. Pierre Kory talks to NewsNOW after emotional Senate hearing on COVID-19: https://youtu.be/fSL7sqOudoE
Subscribe to NewsNOW from FOX! https://bit.ly/3lMoziB
Where to watch NewsNOW from FOX: https://www.newsnowfox.com/
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Watch more: Dr. Pierre Kory talks to NewsNOW after emotional Senate hearing on COVID-19: https://youtu.be/fSL7sqOudoE
Subscribe to NewsNOW from FOX! https://bit.ly/3lMoziB
Where to watch NewsNOW from FOX: https://www.newsnowfox.com/
Follow us @NewsNOWFOX on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NewsNOWFOX
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