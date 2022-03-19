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Jesus Told His Followers NOT to Work for Their Food
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55 views • March 19, 2022
Jesus told his followers not to even work for their basic needs like food. Jesus' followers should be working to build God's Kingdom and relying on God to provide for their basic needs while they do that.
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