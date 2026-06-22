6/22/26 TRUMP: QUANTUM CHESS (EO)! IRAN, ISR_EL/YEMEN, BELARUS/SLAWICKI/NATO, THUNE-IN-SIGHTS, TIMELINE/HUMAN FREEDOM!!

6/22/26 President Trump issued an Executive Order today on Quantum Computing as he redesigns the Timeline for Humanity's Freedom and America's Renewal & Triumph over Globalist Cartel Babylon! Trump's calculated risk to extricate Iran from City of London Control and Israel is succeeding, even as Israel plots a new war with Yemen! Meanwhile, the globalists push forward to force an Article 5 NATO conflict with Belarus and so much more! Put on your Helmet of Salvation, America! You need God's protection and your Free Will to control your mind or else CB's demonic mind control matrix will! WE ARE FREE!





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