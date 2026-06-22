6/22/26 TRUMP: QUANTUM CHESS (EO)! IRAN, ISR_EL/YEMEN, BELARUS/SLAWICKI/NATO, THUNE-IN-SIGHTS, TIMELINE/HUMAN FREEDOM!!

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6/22/26 President Trump issued an Executive Order today on Quantum Computing as he redesigns the Timeline for Humanity's Freedom and America's Renewal & Triumph over Globalist Cartel Babylon! Trump's calculated risk to extricate Iran from City of London Control and Israel is succeeding, even as Israel plots a new war with Yemen! Meanwhile, the globalists push forward to force an Article 5 NATO conflict with Belarus and so much more! Put on your Helmet of Salvation, America! You need God's protection and your Free Will to control your mind or else CB's demonic mind control matrix will! WE ARE FREE!
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Quantum Mirror Timelines: Billy Carson!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-9eGW8a--s
LA, CA: Massive Lithium Battery Fire destroys 80 million lbs. of food and continues releasing deadly air pollution in 6th day burning:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/video-los-angeles-warehouse-fire-rages-sixth-day/
Precinct Project USA Election Integrity: Live June 22
https://rumble.com/v7bmjfy-mon-june-22-live-precinct-project-usa-1pm-and-election-integrity-2pm-est-ho.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_l
Promethean Updates: Tony Fauci’s Killing Field: The Biolab Empire That Took Us from Wuhan to Ukraine:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=dsbZBrtAG78&ra=m
Rich Does Politics: Trump’s 2020 Election Wasn’t Stolen! It Was Never Real in the First Place:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=KDDlAF_bJrk&ra=m
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