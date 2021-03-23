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GLOBAL ANTI-LOCKDOWN PROTESTS RAGE AS MEDIA STAYS SILENT! - WORLDWIDE RALLY FOR FREEDOM
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100 views • March 23, 2021
World Alternative Media


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Josh Sigurdson reports on the thunderous protests worldwide as millions rise up against lockdowns, vaccines and masks with the "Worldwide Rally For Freedom."

Throughout Europe, Asia, South America and North America, we are seeing countless people take to the streets in the much anticipated global rally. In London, tens of thousands of people have gathered in the streets. In Germany, tens of thousands of people face off with police as they're shot with tear gas. Meanwhile, in the US, so far there are only small rallies. While we're happy for those that came out to those rallies, it's extremely frustrating to see the small amount of people actually willing to stand up in the United States despite the virtue signalling of independence. If this continues, it will be a sad end for everyone.
As jab IDs are released and people are still forced out of their jobs, extorted, abused and forced to wear bacteria muzzles, it has never been more important in modern history for people to stand up globally and demand their own sovereignty.

Stay tuned as we continue to cover this closely!

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
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