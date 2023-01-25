"Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts" with host Jessica Knock and Dr. Stephen Pidgeon.



The spirit of Nimrod and Babylon possessed the West (USA) after the 2nd World War, an escalation in rebellion, pushing known boundaries to earth and the heavens through projects such as:

1 - Operation Dominic and Fishbowl

2 - Operation High Jump

3 - The USA proceeded to "Head for the Moon" and push as many boundaries as possible....





