The Tax System Is a Way of Harassing and Subjugating People

David Rogers Webb, author of the book "THE GREAT TAKING", says the tax system is really a way of harassing and subjugating people. David Rogers Webb says imagine if people were told they did NOT have to file taxes any more, but instead just pay 0.1% on electronic money transfers. He says but the people who run the system don’t want those kinds of solutions because it would eliminate their control [over people].

The full documentary is posted here:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-great-taking-film-premiere/great-taking-film-premiere-event/

His book, THE GREAT TAKING, can be downloaded here:

https://thegreattaking.com/read-online-or-download

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

