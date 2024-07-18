BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Lex Acker—BC CDC Covered Up and Falsified Data
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
112 followers
1
70 views • 9 months ago

July 18, 2024: My guest this week is Lex Acker, a financial analyst and data researcher who has been on the show several times . . . always with important and often overlooked perspectives on the way institutions are hiding or twisting information of interest to the public. Today, he reveals how the BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDCs) changed the standards by which they measured and reported Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFIs).

Read more of Lex’s research articles on his substack, Truth, Investing and Freedom at:

https://freedomandinvesting.substack.com

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
vaccinesadverse eventsdeathinjuryvaccinationsimmunizationside effectschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorcovidsubstackchpcanadachp talksnacilex ackertruth investing and freedombc cdcaefis
