Media Cancels Michigan State Coach: Mel Tucker Accused Of Uninvited Phone Sex During 36 Minute Call

Stew Peters Show





Sep 22, 2023





Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has been abruptly suspended.

Sports podcaster Coach Zach Smith is here to talk about how Mel Tucker has become the latest victim of the “me too” movement by a woman named Brenda Tracy.

Brenda Tracy is a bitter scorned woman who is angry because she got dumped.

Brenda Tracy and Mel Tucker had 27 phone calls and many of the calls lasted longer than 30 minutes.

Michigan State may be using this fake scandal as a way to fire Mel Tucker and get out of paying him the full 90 million dollars on his contract.

The grift of Brenda Tracy diminishes the pain of real sexual assault survivors.

If Michigan State caves and fires Mel Tucker for cause then they will likely have to pay Brenda Tracy millions of dollars when she sues the university.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep The Stew Peters Show FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew

PURGE your Body of The Invaders! Go To https://purgesuddenly.com

Stew has Launched his OWN Immunity Line! Go To https://www.pandemicprotocol.com

High Quality Prepper Food, Now in $100 Buckets! Go to Https://heavensharvest.com use Promocode STEW

Support Stew’s Legal Fund, as He Fights the LGBTQ Mafia and Child Drag Shows: Https://givesendgo.com/defendstew

NO FILTERS: Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW

All Natural Pain Patches that target pain and work in minutes, visit https://QEStrong.com/Stew

Eliminate your painful inflammation & swelling in days. Just go to http://stopswollenfeet.com to get 58% OFF your order now!

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Boost Testosterone with: https://nutronicslabs.com PROMOCODE:STEW

Get Healthy Nutrients with https://fieldofgreens.com Use Promocode STEW

BLOOD SUGAR BREAKTHROUGH: Control your blood sugar, naturally: https://bioptimizers.com/sp

You can Eat 40 MG of Protein and It won’t Matter Unless you take These ENZYMES for Absorption: https://bioptimizers.com/stew

TAXATION IS THEFT! Before You Pay your Taxes, Consult Peymon at https://Freedomlawschool.org





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3jxbuy-media-cancels-michigan-state-coach-mel-tucker-accused-of-uninvited-phone-se.html



