❗️"Hero of the Russian Federation", Ivan Zharsky - When asked 'Why' he Received Russia's Highest Award of Hero of Russia - he Humbly Responds with Humor

❗️Hero of the Russian Federation Ivan Zharsky is credited with destroying:
🇩🇪x2 German Leopard 2A6 tanks
🇺🇸x2 US Bradley IFV
🇺🇦×7 enemy BMP.
🇷🇺🎖When asked why he received Russia's highest award of Hero of Russia he humbly responds with humour.
