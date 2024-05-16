Create New Account
❗️"Hero of the Russian Federation", Ivan Zharsky - When asked 'Why' he Received Russia's Highest Award of Hero of Russia - he Humbly Responds with Humor
❗️Hero of the Russian Federation Ivan Zharsky is credited with destroying:

🇩🇪x2 German Leopard 2A6 tanks

🇺🇸x2 US Bradley IFV

🇺🇦×7 enemy BMP.

🇷🇺🎖When asked why he received Russia's highest award of Hero of Russia he humbly responds with humour.

