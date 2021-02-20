COVID-19 BREAKING RESEARCH | DR. HENRY EALY | STAND FOR HEALTH FREEDOM

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A Call for an Investigation Into the CDC’s Conduct During COVID-19 @ https://standforhealthfreedom.com/cdc-investigation/ Access the entire panel discussion on breaking research, get clarity on the disaster at hand, and find hope by learning from and being activated by courageous policy makers, an educator, psychiatrist, scientists and a trial lawyer.
To learn more about Dr. Henry Ealy:
https://www.energetichealthinstitute.org/meet-our-team
https://www.energetichealthinstitute.org/covid-19-coronavirus-reviewing-data-together
Mirrored from the excellent channel, Critical Views on Immunology and Vaccines (DrsViewsOnVaccines)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drsviewsonvaccines/