Animosity Between Satan and Man-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON APRIL 5 2023

Satan is a Spirit Being, and He Can Take On Many Forms Such As the Serpent Who Deceived Eve, the One Fallen From Heaven, and the Anointed Cherub Who Covers. Satan's Animosity with Man is a Major Theme in the Bible as He Wants to Destroy the Image of God in Man. The Curse of Sin Affects All of Creation and Every Living Creature. There Are Many Questions With No Easy Answers, But of This We Are Assured: His Blood Still Lives to Cleanse Us of Our Sin.

