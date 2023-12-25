Create New Account
HAPPY BIRTHDAY JESUS! MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYBODY! This is my 30-foot-tall Christmas Tree for 2023! - My Links Below.
channel image
Forever's Industries
41 Subscribers
17 views
Published Yesterday

Information contact email: [email protected]

Or Call: 1(707)766-9276

Also, to talk to me online and see pictures etc. etc...

You can now follow my daily postings on my Brighteon.Social page at:

 https://brighteon.social/@MetalSays

Come say Hi and follow me on Brighteon.Social.

Thanks again for watching. Peace.

