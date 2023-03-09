March 7th 2023 Pima County Arizona Border Update

March 7th 2023
"my heart breaks knowing these babies are coming to our border
this country is at number one if not close to number one in child trafficking
Arizona is a high child traffic state even parents aren't safe
DCS is coming in and taking children out of happy healthy households and putting them into child trafficking
I've heard many heartbreaking testimonies
it's horrible and more than I can bear my heart's broken and we need help!!!
this is a place to stand and make a difference
yeah it's not easy but here's a place on the traffic line where children on their way to abuse or God knows what walk right up to you
We need your help please call or text me"
🦋- 509-263-4612 Butterfly
For supplies or questions by email
[email protected]
#BORDERWARSAZ #STOPCHILDTRAFFICKING
