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THE WARNING WE IGNORED - G. Edward Griffin
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110 views • December 30, 2021
An almost 40 year-old interview with an ex-KGB Defector, Yuri Bezmenov, has re-emerged and is going viral. Why is it going viral now? Del sits down with the journalist who conducted that interview, G. Edward Griffin, for a deep dive into the Russian spy’s extraordinary warning to the American people in 1984, and why this warning must be heeded today.
Guest: G. Edward Griffin
Guest: G. Edward Griffin
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