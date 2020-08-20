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Australia Forced Vaccinations
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198 views • August 20, 2020
If ever there was a time for people to wake up and assemble against the actions of a Government, it's NOW! This is a brief statement that forced Vaccinations are coming to Australia. Canada will be next and it seems to many that Canada has not woken up to the threat that's coming at us. Zero tolerance by the people is needed on this.
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