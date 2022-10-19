'The traditional Mass keeps people strong, it keeps them sane, it keeps us connected with God like nothing else can. Therefore, Francis and those closest to Him want the traditional Latin mass destroyed.'

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/priest-globalists-and-satanists-cannot-defeat-the-indestructible-latin-mass/

THE WARNING IS NEAR, JUST AS WAR IS NEAR...

Pray as God’s People: pray the Holy Rosary - it is one of the prayers in which, together with Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and with Our Queen and Mother, you retrace the Life, Passion, Death and Resurrection of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

Pray, pray. In the House of God praises are to be proclaimed to the Most Holy Trinity and to Our Queen and Mother of the End Times, and the Holy Rosary is to be proclaimed in the face of the threats that humanity is facing due to the proximity of a celestial body that is approaching the Earth.

Pray, children of the Most Holy Trinity, pray about what is happening on Earth at this time and pray for the powers that will go from making threats to the reality of arms.

Pray, children of the Most Holy Trinity, pray with your hearts that the intensity of the use of weapons unknown to you would decrease, if this is the Divine Will.

Pray: prayer is a balm for the soul.

https://www.revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm

This is the final battle

October 15, 2022

https://afterthewarning.com/messages-from-heaven/ned-dougherty/2022/october/20/this-is-the-final-battle/













I bless and protect you.

St. Michael the Archangel









