Controlled Op, Joe Rogan, Tim Dillon, JFK Killed? Kansas Crusaders, MEAT

SR 2025-04-01 JFK Killed_

Topic list:

* Was “Erin Elizabeth”, Joe Mercola’s “partner”, especially ruthless in whoring to tech geeks?

* Johnny lists the obvious sellouts of “alt media”.

* As soon as you realize you’ve been lied to, you become a “conspiracy theorist”.

* When the “investigators” you trust hedge the truth because it’s not in their interest.

* Wishful thinking: Tim Dillon (and conspiracy theory comedians).

* Anonymous YouTuber “Wyvern the Terrible” claims Delingpod’s father and brother are Freemasons.

* Explanation for Sam Coonrod: don’t try this at home, kids.

* Is Joe Rogan a Luciferian?

* What will Johnny do when he arrives?

* How Johnny navigates troubled waters.

* Brave Navy SeAL Rob O’Neill is drunk and disorderly AGAIN.

* Did John F. Kennedy really have his brains blown out in Dallas?

* The “Zapruder film” EXAMINED.

* Richard Claxton Gregory...Freemason?

* NO! Did Kurpy ALSO move to Austin?

* Wow. Doug Stanhope is full Luciferian.

* When Jews hate Jews and British Freemasons massacre Irish Catholics.

* Kansas Crusaders! Save us from the evil Satan-worshippers!!

* What is “Prince Andrew” doing RIGHT?

* Garrett “Nutritional Detective” Smith, “Mikhaila” Peterson, Joe Rogan and MEAT.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

> Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

> Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

> BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

> Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

> UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5