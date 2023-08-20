The Queen Boxer 1972 - Open/Close Scenes

Ma Su Chen (Judy Lee) arrives in Shanghai after a slightly drawn-out intro complete with a jacking of Isaac Hayes' 'Shaft Theme'. Su Chen comes to rest at a rice bun shop run by Fan Kao To (Peter Yang Kwan), a local who is fed up with gangs trying to terrorize folks to the point where he refuses to pay protection. As he stands up to the Axe Gang subordinates, Su Chen winds up fighting off one or two of them herself, performing a bit of instant dentistry in one case. Kao To winds up running a casino due to his stance, and he and Su Chen wind up teaming up to fight the big boss and the rest of the Axe Gang for some overdue justice.
05/27/1972 (HK)
2:14 Intro (Su Chen's brother takes the cigars to the eyes)
:45 Conclusion (Su Chen's revenge)
2:59
