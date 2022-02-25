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West Ignores Deaths in Donbass
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201 views • February 25, 2022
"Maria Zakharova said Western media had ignored human casualties in the Donbass region during the past eight years in a passionate response to a question from a Sky News reporter."
"Who gave you the right to ignore victims over all these years_ Zakharova asks Sky News" https://youtu.be/bwRIXNBcptg
"Who gave you the right to ignore victims over all these years_ Zakharova asks Sky News" https://youtu.be/bwRIXNBcptg
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