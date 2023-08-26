N*GGAS 4 TRUMP! Tells it like it is...

#TRUTH shines through, and when people see it they recognize an ol friend...ahhh TRUTH good to see ya ~ Thanx to Scott @WokeSocieties for the sweet clip
Added my own touch at the end for #MAGAKINGTRUMP
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.