Patents: are a locking key.

Episode 10 pt. 2

One is a simulation and one is real!

One is NWOrder corporate actors’-Biden Time-line and one a real men & women Time-line following our Creator’s Universal Laws.



Problem: Under the Deep State, corporate Roman Civil Codes have taken a priority over criminal Law & the Bill of Rights. ..Resulting in the war between Deep State actors/’persons’ & genuine men & women. All other wars-opposition are mere Elite’s creations to keep you off-guard, and from ever realizing it is you who are ultimately responsible for your own future.

Maybe the reason you don’t have free speech is because it is NOT in your privileges self-signed contract when you are a [*indebted] ‘person’/human resource. Only genuine men & women have rights---including the 10 Amendments/Bill of Rights.

* All legal ‘persons’ are indebted-incorporated under the One World Order.

Do you have tattoos? Are you marking yourself as one of the Dark Forces without realizing what Black Magic you are siding with/practicing?

You can purchase the e-book ‘Containment 322: 9-11 & Phoenix Lights’ which includes a re-print of one of my articles from 1994 ‘Armageddon Bulletin: The Awakening’ @ payhip.com/duncanPhelps ‘322’ is the secret code # of Yale’s Skull & Bones [Dark Side] Order.

This could be called "The Story of the Ant and the Grasshopper.'

Dr. Fauci or one of his underling Governors stated that the lockdowns are according to the algorithm model… Are They admitting that this entire Plandemic is being run by a machine as liken to the ‘Terminator’ movie? The A.I. One World corporate’s computer is telling the pocket-paid politicians what to do? This is worse than what I stated in my ‘Corporatocracy’ video the other day! HELL on Mirth!