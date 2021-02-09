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They Can No Longer Hide In the Shadows - Trump Won.
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320 views • February 09, 2021
Starting with George Soro's projections the day before Trump became our 45th President, this video shares the accomplishments Trump has had for four years and the perverse perspective and narrative the Liberals have been vainly attempting to maintain for the last four years.
Mirrored from Joe M's social media accounts
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You can find our social media listings here:
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Mirrored from Joe M's social media accounts
All rights belong to The Awakening Greatly Project
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This channel is monetized through PayPal, SubscribeStar, and CoinPayments.
Click the green $ icon at the top of any of our videos or at the top of this
page to donate - anywhere from buying us a coffee to sponsoring our own server;
either way, we are just as grateful!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
You can find our social media listings here:
https://LinkTr.ee/Decisive.Liberty
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