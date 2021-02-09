BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

They Can No Longer Hide In the Shadows - Trump Won.
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
2580 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
320 views • February 09, 2021
Starting with George Soro's projections the day before Trump became our 45th President, this video shares the accomplishments Trump has had for four years and the perverse perspective and narrative the Liberals have been vainly attempting to maintain for the last four years.

Mirrored from Joe M's social media accounts
All rights belong to The Awakening Greatly Project

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This channel is monetized through PayPal, SubscribeStar, and CoinPayments.
Click the green $ icon at the top of any of our videos or at the top of this
page to donate - anywhere from buying us a coffee to sponsoring our own server;
either way, we are just as grateful!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
You can find our social media listings here:
https://LinkTr.ee/Decisive.Liberty
Keywords
politicsmagageorgesoroscurrenteventsdonaldjtrumpliberalsnarrative
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

Mike Adams
Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Garrison Vance
Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Garrison Vance
Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Cassie B.
GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

Belle Carter
DOJ Sues California Over Voter Rolls After Flagging 20,000 &#8220;Likely Noncitizens&#8221;

DOJ Sues California Over Voter Rolls After Flagging 20,000 “Likely Noncitizens”

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy