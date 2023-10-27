Natural Health & Healing for our Pets | Jane Machin

An introduction to how natural health remedies can support and maintain the vibrant wellness of our beloved pets.

Jane Machin discusses:

More understanding of how natural remedies work and the process of animal self-selection, that is using our wonderful pets’ innate intuition about what they need to heal themselves. Sharing practical hints and tips to support cats and dogs as they transition into their senior years.





