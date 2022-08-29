Cleaning Up Ukrainian Positions. Check for Survivors - Close Fight.

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Cleaning up Ukrainian positions. Close fight
Rare heartbreaking close-quarters shots of attack of the 100th NM brigade of the DPR during the breakthrough of the most powerful defense line in Peski.
As I noted earlier, the enemy in some areas rests up to the last bullet. But when it comes to near-point-blank ranged combat, ours invariably prevail.
It might be a matter of motivation. Because the former miners are fighting for their land, biting into it with their teeth. And what is Mykola from Ternopil fighting for?