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Another One Bites the Dust: Tampa Bay Rays Catcher Dies Mysteriously Joining Hundreds of Other Vaccine Injured Athletes
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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162 views • January 13, 2022
New video: "Another One Bites the Dust: Tampa Bay Rays Catcher Dies Mysteriously Joining Hundreds of Other Vaccine Injured Athletes"
It was announced en masse yesterday (January 12th, 2022), that 28 year old Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez passed away unexpectedly and there was no follow-up on what caused the - otherwise - healthy athlete to pass away. Obviously, the Internet went bonkers and are blaming his death on the vaccines. I have also included a montage of the most recent athletes who have been injured and or have died from the the Fauci Jab. https://rumble.com/vsij03-another-one-bites-the-dust-tampa-bay-rays-catcher-mysteriously-dies-joining.html
#JeanRamirez #VaccineInjured #VaccineDeaths


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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