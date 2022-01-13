© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another One Bites the Dust: Tampa Bay Rays Catcher Dies Mysteriously Joining Hundreds of Other Vaccine Injured Athletes
Follow
0
Share
Report
162 views • January 13, 2022
New video: "Another One Bites the Dust: Tampa Bay Rays Catcher Dies Mysteriously Joining Hundreds of Other Vaccine Injured Athletes"
It was announced en masse yesterday (January 12th, 2022), that 28 year old Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez passed away unexpectedly and there was no follow-up on what caused the - otherwise - healthy athlete to pass away. Obviously, the Internet went bonkers and are blaming his death on the vaccines. I have also included a montage of the most recent athletes who have been injured and or have died from the the Fauci Jab. https://rumble.com/vsij03-another-one-bites-the-dust-tampa-bay-rays-catcher-mysteriously-dies-joining.html
#JeanRamirez #VaccineInjured #VaccineDeaths
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
It was announced en masse yesterday (January 12th, 2022), that 28 year old Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez passed away unexpectedly and there was no follow-up on what caused the - otherwise - healthy athlete to pass away. Obviously, the Internet went bonkers and are blaming his death on the vaccines. I have also included a montage of the most recent athletes who have been injured and or have died from the the Fauci Jab. https://rumble.com/vsij03-another-one-bites-the-dust-tampa-bay-rays-catcher-mysteriously-dies-joining.html
#JeanRamirez #VaccineInjured #VaccineDeaths
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.