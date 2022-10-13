10/12/2022 Miles Guo: Saudi Arabia’s oil production cut will give the Democratic Party a fatal blow in the midterm elections, and it is Putin who benefits from it. Energy is the real weapon used by Russia and the CCP to fight against the West. The West also agonizes over Russia's submarines.





10/12/2022 文贵直播：沙特石油减产对民主党的中期选举是致命一击，受益者是普京。能源才是俄罗斯、中共与西方较量真正的武器。最让西方寝食难安的还有俄罗斯的潜水艇