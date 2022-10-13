Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Miles Guo: Saudi Arabia’s oil production cut will give the Democratic Party a fatal blow in the midterm elections, and it is Putin who benefits from it
41 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
Shop now

10/12/2022 Miles Guo: Saudi Arabia’s oil production cut will give the Democratic Party a fatal blow in the midterm elections, and it is Putin who benefits from it. Energy is the real weapon used by Russia and the CCP to fight against the West. The West also agonizes over Russia's submarines.


10/12/2022 文贵直播：沙特石油减产对民主党的中期选举是致命一击，受益者是普京。能源才是俄罗斯、中共与西方较量真正的武器。最让西方寝食难安的还有俄罗斯的潜水艇

Keywords
russiaputinopecsubmarines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket