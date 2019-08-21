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The Best Apocalypse Gun in the World
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28 views • August 21, 2019
If you could only bring one gun to survive the apocalypse, which one is the best pick?
There is one gun that is clearly superior to all others - The Raging Judge Magnum - nothing else even comes close when it comes to the complete apocalypse challenge including:
- Self Defense
- Travel
- Ammo Scarcity
- Hunting
- and Exotic threats.
Information sources and references:
Body Armor Testing (ShootingTheBull410 video):
https://youtu.be/T71ku4Fjn3w
Muzzle Energy Stats (Ballistics101.com):
- Pistol Cartridges
http://www.ballistics101.com/9mm.php
http://www.ballistics101.com/45_acp.php
http://www.ballistics101.com/357_magn...
http://www.ballistics101.com/44_magnu...
http://www.ballistics101.com/45_colt.php
http://www.ballistics101.com/454_casu...
- Rifle Cartridges
http://www.ballistics101.com/223_remi...
http://www.ballistics101.com/7.62x39.php
454 Casull defeats bullet proof glass (22Plinkster video):
https://youtu.be/LJmLgtIn5YU
454 Casull shatters cinderblock (Kentucky Ballistics video):
https://youtu.be/M_Jq8L5MLq8
Maximum Expansion Tests (ShootingTheBull410 video):
https://youtu.be/7bLonprIWm4
https://youtu.be/5Bo44nokg88
https://youtu.be/UPdqwf48Ayk
Maximum Expansion Meat test (GunDestruction video):
https://youtu.be/JNAI7Vr2k8I
Federal 410 Penetration & Grouping video (ShootingTheBull410):
https://youtu.be/256aNCB4AVo
New York City Police & FBI Shooting Statistics (PDF study):
http://www.theppsc.org/Staff_Views/Av...
Citizen Shooting Statistics (Claude Warner study):
http://wethearmed.com/general-firearm...
-and-
https://tacticalprofessor.wordpress.com/
Cartridge Popularity Stats (LuckyGunner.com):
https://www.luckygunner.com/labs/2013...
Cylinder Adapters made by Shortlane:
https://www.gunadapters.com/
45APC Moon Clip (ShootingTheBull410 video)
https://youtu.be/pNExTeEMI9o
Wrecked Chamber (Redit post)
https://www.reddit.com/r/Glocks/comme...
Blown Receiver (The Firearms Blog article)
http://www.thefirearmblog.com/blog/20...
454 Casull Comparable to 12 Guage Slug (ShootingTheBull410 video):
https://youtu.be/H2KhI7aHLqU
Shooting from a Car and a Motorcycle (Paul Harrell videos):
https://youtu.be/idEzSvIHdos
https://youtu.be/VrPj6J3nTCQ
454 Casull Hunting (Articles from Various Sources including Handgun Hunter Magazine and Gun Digest):
http://www.freedomarms.com/trophies/i...
http://www.calibros.com/frontier390/b...
http://www.handgunhunt.com/promo/memb...
https://gundigest.com/handguns/huntin...
454 Casull 45 inch Penetration (ShootingTheBull410 video):
https://youtu.be/H2KhI7aHLqU
410 Birdshot Pattern Image (410handguns.com study)
http://www.410handguns.com/taurus_spd...
Images from the movies and TV shows:
- San Andreas
- Jurassic Park
- Tremors
- Terminator
- Starship Troopers
- Stranger Things
- Dog Soldiers
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
Background Music:
- Tumbleweed Texas - Chris Haugen
There is one gun that is clearly superior to all others - The Raging Judge Magnum - nothing else even comes close when it comes to the complete apocalypse challenge including:
- Self Defense
- Travel
- Ammo Scarcity
- Hunting
- and Exotic threats.
Information sources and references:
Body Armor Testing (ShootingTheBull410 video):
https://youtu.be/T71ku4Fjn3w
Muzzle Energy Stats (Ballistics101.com):
- Pistol Cartridges
http://www.ballistics101.com/9mm.php
http://www.ballistics101.com/45_acp.php
http://www.ballistics101.com/357_magn...
http://www.ballistics101.com/44_magnu...
http://www.ballistics101.com/45_colt.php
http://www.ballistics101.com/454_casu...
- Rifle Cartridges
http://www.ballistics101.com/223_remi...
http://www.ballistics101.com/7.62x39.php
454 Casull defeats bullet proof glass (22Plinkster video):
https://youtu.be/LJmLgtIn5YU
454 Casull shatters cinderblock (Kentucky Ballistics video):
https://youtu.be/M_Jq8L5MLq8
Maximum Expansion Tests (ShootingTheBull410 video):
https://youtu.be/7bLonprIWm4
https://youtu.be/5Bo44nokg88
https://youtu.be/UPdqwf48Ayk
Maximum Expansion Meat test (GunDestruction video):
https://youtu.be/JNAI7Vr2k8I
Federal 410 Penetration & Grouping video (ShootingTheBull410):
https://youtu.be/256aNCB4AVo
New York City Police & FBI Shooting Statistics (PDF study):
http://www.theppsc.org/Staff_Views/Av...
Citizen Shooting Statistics (Claude Warner study):
http://wethearmed.com/general-firearm...
-and-
https://tacticalprofessor.wordpress.com/
Cartridge Popularity Stats (LuckyGunner.com):
https://www.luckygunner.com/labs/2013...
Cylinder Adapters made by Shortlane:
https://www.gunadapters.com/
45APC Moon Clip (ShootingTheBull410 video)
https://youtu.be/pNExTeEMI9o
Wrecked Chamber (Redit post)
https://www.reddit.com/r/Glocks/comme...
Blown Receiver (The Firearms Blog article)
http://www.thefirearmblog.com/blog/20...
454 Casull Comparable to 12 Guage Slug (ShootingTheBull410 video):
https://youtu.be/H2KhI7aHLqU
Shooting from a Car and a Motorcycle (Paul Harrell videos):
https://youtu.be/idEzSvIHdos
https://youtu.be/VrPj6J3nTCQ
454 Casull Hunting (Articles from Various Sources including Handgun Hunter Magazine and Gun Digest):
http://www.freedomarms.com/trophies/i...
http://www.calibros.com/frontier390/b...
http://www.handgunhunt.com/promo/memb...
https://gundigest.com/handguns/huntin...
454 Casull 45 inch Penetration (ShootingTheBull410 video):
https://youtu.be/H2KhI7aHLqU
410 Birdshot Pattern Image (410handguns.com study)
http://www.410handguns.com/taurus_spd...
Images from the movies and TV shows:
- San Andreas
- Jurassic Park
- Tremors
- Terminator
- Starship Troopers
- Stranger Things
- Dog Soldiers
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
Background Music:
- Tumbleweed Texas - Chris Haugen
Keywords
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