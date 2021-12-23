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Docs Censored by YouTube. Why?
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120 views • December 23, 2021
Dr. Lisa Koche of Tampa, Florida, USA, discusses the alarming censorship against doctors who have important information to offer the public about current health issues, primarily Covid. Information about Hydroxychloroquine is intentionally hidden from the public in order to push the Covid injections. What is really going on here??
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