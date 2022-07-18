Manual on how to destroy a civilization Thierry Baudet

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Creatrix13
If you want to destroy a great civilization, you must do exactly what Western governments have been doing in our countries for decades. If you want the opposite, a revitalization of our civilization, our history, and our people – then FVD is the answer. Message from "Forum for Democracy" https://www.youtube.com/c/ForumforDemocracy and https://www.forumfordemocracy.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/aSb3l6AfkvfZ/