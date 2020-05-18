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The Best COVID 19 Video about the lies and Cover up of the Sinister Plot against Humanity.
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94 views • May 18, 2020
Simply said, you can not trust our government or any government. At this point, my advice is if you can before it's too late, it is getting out of the USA, your life depends on it. The COVID 19 lies and cover-up of the sinister plot against humanity is real and not a joke. THE DANGER IS REAL! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpnANcXBE7A
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