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LEGO NINJAGO 70668 Jay's Storm Fighter - Speed build
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3 views • September 26, 2020
This set Includes four LEGO® NINJAGO® minifigures: Jay, Nya, Pythor and Lasha.
Buy LEGO Ninjago Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/ninjago/
Buy LEGO Parts:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Broken Reality by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1400010
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Buy LEGO Ninjago Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/ninjago/
Buy LEGO Parts:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Broken Reality by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1400010
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
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