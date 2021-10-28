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Kieran Morrissey
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25 views • October 28, 2021
University Hospital Manager & Scientist Kieran Morrissey explains How it would be possible to cause belief of Marburg pandemic to cover current Covid vaccine illnesses & blame it on Marburg disease. Morrissey mentions a potent deadly vaccine that people may line up for in fear over a second deadlier pandemic in the form of Marburg.
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