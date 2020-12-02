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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 16
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5 views • December 02, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com The world must go there for the TRUTH!
If you are a nurse or Dr in Canada ... please contact me as others have begun with evidence of a the massive FRAUD i have been stating for months now.
This is straight from the front lines of this PANDEMIC lie and it is horrific... you will hear from a brave and courageous woman who has been a nurse for many years exposing what is really going on inside the NYC hospitals as reported by others in how they are treating EVERY ONE ....this is very disturbing on top of the LIE WE HAVE/HAD A PANDEMIC... WE NEVER DID... THE NUMBERS DON'T LIE...JUST LIKE THIS WOMAN!
If you are a nurse or Dr in Canada ... please contact me as others have begun with evidence of a the massive FRAUD i have been stating for months now.
This is straight from the front lines of this PANDEMIC lie and it is horrific... you will hear from a brave and courageous woman who has been a nurse for many years exposing what is really going on inside the NYC hospitals as reported by others in how they are treating EVERY ONE ....this is very disturbing on top of the LIE WE HAVE/HAD A PANDEMIC... WE NEVER DID... THE NUMBERS DON'T LIE...JUST LIKE THIS WOMAN!
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