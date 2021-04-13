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Song Debunks CRT! - The Good In Us — Official Music Video
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41 views • April 13, 2021
Some say racism is in our DNA. They are blind to the good in us.
Written, produced and performed by Neal Fox.
Mastered by Tony Rockliff.
**SCROLL DOWN FOR LYRICS**
✅ Don't forget to subscribe and ring the bell to get notified of new uploads. That way you won't miss out on all the fun and merriment.
➡️️ NEAL'S MUSIC ON SPOTIFY
https://open.spotify.com/artist/27igi...
️➡️ BECOME A PATRON for as little as the price of a cup of coffee:
http://www.patreon.com/nealfox
➡️️ VISIT NEAL'S SITE — MERCH and MORE:
http://www.therealnealfox.com/
https://twitter.com/nealfox
https://www.facebook.com/TheRealNealFox
http://www.theConspiracyProject.com
2021, Foxalot Music — BMI
2021, Video, Neal Fox
---------------------------------------------
LYRICS:
THE GOOD IN US
1.
I heard the terrifying news today
The lady said that I was full of hate
She said our history would die away
She said that we were never really great
And then she said I’d never be her brother
That we would have to pay for what we’ve done
That we could never learn to live together
And life would be much better when we’re gone
CHORUS:
Oh. Won’t you tell me what you see
Oh. Are you a slave, or are you free?
We must open up our eyes
Long before we turn to dust
Cause the blind will never see THE GOOD IN US
2.
Then someone said it’s in our DNA
Embedded in us from the very start
He told us how he struggles to this day
And many thought he spoke right from the heart
Then once again the lie was resurrected
Then once again they showed us how to hate
And once again our souls became infected
And violence and fear would be our fate
CHORUS REPEATS
3.
From childhood through to college graduation
They teach them there are things not to discuss
Hypnotic and myopic education
And the blind will never see THE GOOD IN US
A wise man said don’t judge them by their color
We need to see the character within
All races have their villains and their heroes
You only need to look beyond the skin
CHORUS REPEATS
CODA
It’s not hard to see
The good in all of us
------------------------------------
@The Officer Tatum @Black Conservative Patriot @Black Conservative Perspective @Larry Elder with Epoch Times @Daisy Cousens @The Daily Wire @Candace Owens @Diamond and Silk - The Viewers View @Tim Pool
#CriticalRaceTheory #BLM #WhiteSupremacy #BlackLivesMatter #TruthMatters
Written, produced and performed by Neal Fox.
Mastered by Tony Rockliff.
**SCROLL DOWN FOR LYRICS**
✅ Don't forget to subscribe and ring the bell to get notified of new uploads. That way you won't miss out on all the fun and merriment.
➡️️ NEAL'S MUSIC ON SPOTIFY
https://open.spotify.com/artist/27igi...
️➡️ BECOME A PATRON for as little as the price of a cup of coffee:
http://www.patreon.com/nealfox
➡️️ VISIT NEAL'S SITE — MERCH and MORE:
http://www.therealnealfox.com/
https://twitter.com/nealfox
https://www.facebook.com/TheRealNealFox
http://www.theConspiracyProject.com
2021, Foxalot Music — BMI
2021, Video, Neal Fox
---------------------------------------------
LYRICS:
THE GOOD IN US
1.
I heard the terrifying news today
The lady said that I was full of hate
She said our history would die away
She said that we were never really great
And then she said I’d never be her brother
That we would have to pay for what we’ve done
That we could never learn to live together
And life would be much better when we’re gone
CHORUS:
Oh. Won’t you tell me what you see
Oh. Are you a slave, or are you free?
We must open up our eyes
Long before we turn to dust
Cause the blind will never see THE GOOD IN US
2.
Then someone said it’s in our DNA
Embedded in us from the very start
He told us how he struggles to this day
And many thought he spoke right from the heart
Then once again the lie was resurrected
Then once again they showed us how to hate
And once again our souls became infected
And violence and fear would be our fate
CHORUS REPEATS
3.
From childhood through to college graduation
They teach them there are things not to discuss
Hypnotic and myopic education
And the blind will never see THE GOOD IN US
A wise man said don’t judge them by their color
We need to see the character within
All races have their villains and their heroes
You only need to look beyond the skin
CHORUS REPEATS
CODA
It’s not hard to see
The good in all of us
------------------------------------
@The Officer Tatum @Black Conservative Patriot @Black Conservative Perspective @Larry Elder with Epoch Times @Daisy Cousens @The Daily Wire @Candace Owens @Diamond and Silk - The Viewers View @Tim Pool
#CriticalRaceTheory #BLM #WhiteSupremacy #BlackLivesMatter #TruthMatters
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