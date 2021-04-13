Song Debunks CRT! - The Good In Us — Official Music Video

Some say racism is in our DNA. They are blind to the good in us.Written, produced and performed by Neal Fox.Mastered by Tony Rockliff.**SCROLL DOWN FOR LYRICS**✅ Don't forget to subscribe and ring the bell to get notified of new uploads. That way you won't miss out on all the fun and merriment.➡️️ NEAL'S MUSIC ON SPOTIFY️➡️ BECOME A PATRON for as little as the price of a cup of coffee:➡️️ VISIT NEAL'S SITE — MERCH and MORE:2021, Foxalot Music — BMI2021, Video, Neal Fox---------------------------------------------LYRICS:THE GOOD IN US1.I heard the terrifying news todayThe lady said that I was full of hateShe said our history would die awayShe said that we were never really greatAnd then she said I’d never be her brotherThat we would have to pay for what we’ve doneThat we could never learn to live togetherAnd life would be much better when we’re goneCHORUS:Oh. Won’t you tell me what you seeOh. Are you a slave, or are you free?We must open up our eyesLong before we turn to dustCause the blind will never see THE GOOD IN US2.Then someone said it’s in our DNAEmbedded in us from the very startHe told us how he struggles to this dayAnd many thought he spoke right from the heartThen once again the lie was resurrectedThen once again they showed us how to hateAnd once again our souls became infectedAnd violence and fear would be our fateCHORUS REPEATS3.From childhood through to college graduationThey teach them there are things not to discussHypnotic and myopic educationAnd the blind will never see THE GOOD IN USA wise man said don’t judge them by their colorWe need to see the character withinAll races have their villains and their heroesYou only need to look beyond the skinCHORUS REPEATSCODAIt’s not hard to seeThe good in all of us------------------------------------@The Officer Tatum @Black Conservative Patriot @Black Conservative Perspective @Larry Elder with Epoch Times @Daisy Cousens @The Daily Wire @Candace Owens​ @Diamond and Silk - The Viewers View​ @Tim Pool​#CriticalRaceTheory​ #BLM​ #WhiteSupremacy​ #BlackLivesMatter​ #TruthMatters