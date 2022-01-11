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COVID/DIVOC Test Kit Packaging Proves Your Health and Welfare is of No Concern
Devoted2Christ
Devoted2Christ
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94 views • January 11, 2022
Despite the fact that COVID is a mild-flu with a 98.6% cure rate, test kits are still being assembled in unsanitary third world countries. As soon as we remove these globalists from power it will be possible for third-world countries to live a life of abundance. It is the Luciferian globalists who prevent it, deliberately. It is the globalist Luciferians ambition to turn the USA into a third world country. Prepare for famine in the Spring. It's all part of their plan. Where are the snipers? See the video regarding test kit swabs.
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covid test kits being assembledcreating covid test kitsunsanitary covid test kit conditionsoff with the heads of all luciferians
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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