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COVID/DIVOC Test Kit Packaging Proves Your Health and Welfare is of No Concern
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94 views • January 11, 2022
Despite the fact that COVID is a mild-flu with a 98.6% cure rate, test kits are still being assembled in unsanitary third world countries. As soon as we remove these globalists from power it will be possible for third-world countries to live a life of abundance. It is the Luciferian globalists who prevent it, deliberately. It is the globalist Luciferians ambition to turn the USA into a third world country. Prepare for famine in the Spring. It's all part of their plan. Where are the snipers? See the video regarding test kit swabs.
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