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We, the People(?) of Taos County, New Mexico.
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41 views • September 11, 2021
In this very brief video, i cite Judge Anna Von Reitz of https://theamericanstatesassembly.net while she explains why you're not a "People" until you correct your political status. Join the New Mexico Assembly and help us convene a Grand Jury to indict the war criminals who are working actively to dismantle and destroy our Constitutional Republic form of self government.
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