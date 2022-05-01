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Meeting the Freedom Friendly Federal Election Candidates Sunday 1 May 2022
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54 views • May 01, 2022
With less than three weeks to go before the Australian Federal Election, Reignite Democracy Australia is doing its level best to promote as many freedom friendly candidates as possible. This video captures the effort of the RDA in promoting minor parties (United Australia Party, One Nation, Australian Federation Party, the Liberal Democrats and Independents. For late autumn the day was kind. Many people from four different electorates of Melbourne Northern suburbs (Labor strongholds) converged to meet the freedom friendly candidates from these electorates. There was a big effort to promote the event and the turnout was encouraging. A popular speaker was Monica Smit an Independent Senate candidate who had been jailed in 2020 for 21 days. The Victorian Government had tried to shut her down and only made her more popular and powerful.
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