Epstein Files: So What?
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
17 views • 1 day ago

In this Sunday Morning Live on 21 December 2025, Stefan Molyneux shares personal stories and reflections on societal issues, starting with a casual look at the holiday season and his experiences raising a teenage daughter. He discusses the film "The Housemaid," looking at aspects of storytelling and moral critiques in media.


Drawing on the Epstein scandal, he critiques how society often overlooks ethical lapses by public figures and points out the difficulties in holding them accountable. Molyneux invites listeners to join in, emphasizing how dialogue can help build community and common values. In the end, he examines how memory, accountability, and the stories people follow connect.


SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

evidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxjeffrey epsteinaccountabilitylivestreamstorytellingepstein list
