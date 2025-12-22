Epstein Files: So What?

In this Sunday Morning Live on 21 December 2025, Stefan Molyneux shares personal stories and reflections on societal issues, starting with a casual look at the holiday season and his experiences raising a teenage daughter. He discusses the film "The Housemaid," looking at aspects of storytelling and moral critiques in media.





Drawing on the Epstein scandal, he critiques how society often overlooks ethical lapses by public figures and points out the difficulties in holding them accountable. Molyneux invites listeners to join in, emphasizing how dialogue can help build community and common values. In the end, he examines how memory, accountability, and the stories people follow connect.





