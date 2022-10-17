Makes You Think | Fear & Power





Vince Tagliavia and Jimbob Ovalshorts discuss Fear & Power especially as they relate to Robert Greene's "The 48 Laws of Power" and, "50th Law Of Power" by 50 Cent and Robert Greene.





If you like what we're doing here at The Redpill Project You Can Now Show Support And Donate Using Give Send Go!

https://givesendgo.com/redpills





JOIN US ON THE Social Redpill - A Private Social Network - www.socialredpill.com





Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At

www.redpills.tv





Use Promo Code: RPP at MyPillow.com to get even lower prices.

www.redpills.tv/mypillow





My Patriot Supply

Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes

redpills.tv/patriot





The Redpill Project.. Find Us and Subscribe!





Web

https://redpills.tv





Telegram

http://t.me/RedpillsTV





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/RedpillProject





CloutHub

https://clouthub.com/redpills





GETTR

https://gettr.com/user/redpill





TikTok

https://tiktok.com/@realjoshreid





Foxhole App: https://pilled.net/#/profile/127862





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redpillproje...





DLive: https://dlive.tv/RedpillProject