Spiritual Teachers & Advancement Beyond Full Consciousness LOC 1000

A list of some of the best-known spiritual teachers and our new research on their advancement beyond Full Consciousness LOC 1000. We will share some charts and comparisons with Ascended Master Teachings and Ancient Mystery School. This truly groundbreaking revelation will bring in so much more clarity and inspiration of wonderous possibilities. "The End is only the Beginning." There is an infinite opportunity for the soul and being to develop beyond Full Consciousness. Mindo has researched the development of many well-known past Spiritual Teachers and Ascended Masters since they left their physicality. In this video, he elaborates on the gifts of these teachers and reveals their Advancement on a numerical scale. He also outlines the Planetary hierarchy of the beings who oversee this Earth and our Solar System.


