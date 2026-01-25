STAY ATTACHED TO THE ROOT - Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 - This teaching explores Romans 11 and the biblical call for Christians to remain connected to their Jewish roots. The teaching unpacks Paul’s image of believers being grafted into the olive tree, emphasizing humility, spiritual alignment, and love rather than replacement. The session also reflects on rising antisemitism, end-time themes, and the importance of staying grounded in Scripture, concluding with prayer and encouragement to live as faithful ambassadors of heaven in daily life.





