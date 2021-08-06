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AxeTruth - The Rainbow 🌈Alphabet Soup Cult redesigns Pride Flag to be more "Inclusive"
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4 views • August 06, 2021
The Alphabet Soups 🍲 Rainbow Cult have redesigned the Pride flag with a red unbrella for Sex Workers, added light blue & pink for Trans, brown & black for PEOPLE OF COLOR...and the new design is UGLY!
So the regular RAINBOW 🌈 flag was not inclusive?
Visit me at https://axetruth.com for more of my content pieces and live call in shows.
Axe's main platform is at tv.axetruth.com but is also streaming on several other platforms for you to choose from. Please his website at AxeTruth.com to find out more info.
So the regular RAINBOW 🌈 flag was not inclusive?
Visit me at https://axetruth.com for more of my content pieces and live call in shows.
Axe's main platform is at tv.axetruth.com but is also streaming on several other platforms for you to choose from. Please his website at AxeTruth.com to find out more info.
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